Sophia Goggia became just the third female skier in history to bag a Lake Louise hat-trick as she completed a perfect weekend with Super-G gold. The Italian emulated Katja Seizinger in 1997 and Lindsey Vonn in 2011, 2012 and 2015 by winning three World Cup events in three days at the Canadian venue. Goggia also reigned supreme in two downhill events on Friday and Saturday and backed that up with her first Super-G World Cup win in two years. She beat Switzerland's world champion Lara Gut-Behrami by just over a tenth of a second, while Austria's Mirjam Puchner completed the podium. Goggia's trio of titles moves her up to third in the overall alpine skiing standings, while USA's Mikaela Shiffrin and Slovakia's Petra Vlhova stay ahead of her. The season continues next weekend in St.Moritz. Sportsbeat 2021

