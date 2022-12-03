Sofia Goggia made it two wins in as many days as she made it successive World Cup downhill victories in Lake Louise.

The Italian, who has won the crystal globe in the discipline in each of the past two seasons, has underlined her status as the worldâ€™s best female downhill skier with a dominant performance.

Ad

She was relatively slow out of the gate, but picked up her pace throughout and finished on fire to take the victory by 0.34 seconds from Austria's Nina Ortlieb.

Lake Louise ‘What a run!’ – Goggia extends Lake Louise downhill dominance 5 MINUTES AGO

Switzerland's Corinne Suter completed the podium just three hundredths of a second further back.

The Swiss skier had finished second to Goggia in Friday's opening downhill of the season.

The action in Lake Louise continues on Sunday with the Super-G with the next downhill event of the season coming in St Moritz in a fortnight's time.

Sportsbeat 2022

Lake Louise Goggia wins downhill again in Lake Louise 27 MINUTES AGO