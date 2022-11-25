The men’s downhill event at the Alpine Ski World Cup, due to take place Friday evening, has been cancelled due to heavy snowfall.

The snow has caused reduced visibility on the mountain and was deemed unsafe for athletes to take to the course.

The first downhill event of the season has been rearranged for Saturday.

Super-G races are also scheduled across the weekend at the resort in Banff National Park.

In 2021 the men’s downhill event took an inconvenient hit due to poor weather, and the three-race programme was reduced to a single downhill race.

Marco Odermatt finished top of the overall rankings last season, with Norwegian Aleksander Aamodt Kilde leading the downhill and Super-G disciplines.

