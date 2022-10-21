The 57th edition of the Alpine Ski World Cup is upon us. Overall champions Mikaela Shiffrin and Marco Odermatt will take to the slopes over the course of a season that begins in late October and concludes in mid-March.

Shiffrin is targeting a fifth big globe while Marco Odermatt looks to become the first man to defend the overall title since the retirement of Marcel Hirscher in 2019.

The season will halt for two weeks in February for the World Championships in Courchevel-Meribel, France. They take place between February 6 and 19.

How to watch, live stream the Alpine Ski World Cup

The Alpine Ski World Cup will be shown live on Eurosport, Eurosport’s digital platforms and discovery+

You can live stream the Alpine Ski World Cup ad-free on discovery+.

The winter sports season kicks off with the opening round of the FIS World Cup in Soelden, Austria with a women’s and men’s giant slalom and there will be up to 600 races and 3,500 hours of winter sports action broadcast over the next six months on discovery+, Eurosport and Eurosport App , meaning fans will have access to the most comprehensive coverage.

Reports and big breaking news from each round will also be available on Eurosport.co.uk , with expert opinion from Tina Maze amongst others.

What is the schedule for the Alpine skiing?

Alpine Skiing World Cup calendar - women

When? Where? Events? 22 October 2022 Soelden (Austria) Giant Slalom 5-6 November 2022 Zermatt/Cervinia (Switzerland/Italy) Downhill (x2) 12 November 2022 Lech/Zuers (Austria) Parallel 19-20 November 2022 Levi (Finland) Slalom (x2) 26-27 November 2022 Killington (USA) Giant Slalom, Slalom 2-4 December 2022 Lake Louise (Canada) Downhill (x2), Super G 10-11 December 2022 Sestriere (Italy) Slalom, Giant Slalom 16-18 December 2022 St. Moritz (Switzerland) Downhill (x2), Super G 28-29 December 2022 Semmering (Austria) Giant Slalom, Slalom 4-5 January 2023 Zagreb (Croatia) Slalom (x2) 7-8 January 2023 Kranjska Gora (Slovenia) Giant Slalom (x2) 10 January 2023 Flachau (Austria) Slalom 14-15 January 2023 St. Anton (Austria) Downhill, Super G 20-22 January 2023 Cortina d'Ampezzo (Italy) Super G, Downhill, Super G 24 January 2023 Kronplatz/Plan de Corones (Italy) Giant Slalom 28-29 January 2023 Spindleruv Mlyn (Czech Republic) Giant Slalom, Slalom 25-26 February 2023 Crans-Montana (Switzerland) Downhill, Super G 4-5 March 2023 Kvitfjell (Norway) Downhill, Super G 10-11 March 2023 Are (Sweden) Giant Slalom, Slalom 15-19 March 2023 Soldeu (Andorra) Downhill, Super G, Team Parallel, Slalom, Giant Slalom

Alpine Skiing World Cup calendar - men

When? Where? Events? 23 October 2022 Soelden (Austria) Giant Slalom 29-30 October 2022 Zermatt/Cervinia (Switzerland/Italy) Downhill (x2) 13 November 2022 Lech/Zuers (Austria) Parallel 25-27 November 2022 Lake Louise (Canada) Downhill, Super G (x2) 2-4 December 2022 Beaver Creek (USA) Downhill (x2), Super G 10-11 December 2022 Val d’Isere (FRA) Giant Slalom, Slalom 16-17 December 2022 Val Gardena (Italy) Super G, Downhill 18-19 December 2022 Alta Badia (Italy) Giant Slalom (x2) 22 December 2022 Madonna di Campiglio (Italy) Slalom 28-29 December 2022 Bormio (Italy) Downhill, Super G 4 January 2023 Garmisch Partenkirchen (Germany) Slalom 7-8 January 2023 Adelboden (Switzerland) Giant Slalom, Slalom 13-15 January 2023 Wengen (Switzerland) Super G, Downhill, Slalom 20-22 January 2023 Kitzbuhel (Austria) Downhill (x2), Slalom 24 January 2023 Schladming (Austria) Slalom 28-29 January 2023 Garmisch Partenkirchen Downhill, Giant Slalom 4 February 2023 Chamonix (France) Slalom 25-26 February 2023 Palisades Tahoe (USA) Giant Slalom, Slalom 3-5 March 2023 Aspen (USA) Downhill (x2), Super G 11-12 March 2023 Kranjska Gora (Slovenia) Giant Slalom (x2) 15-19 March 2023 Soldeu (Andorra) Downhill, Super G, Team Parallel, Giant Slalom, Slalom

