Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde battled the flu to defend his downhill crown at Beaver Creek, narrowly beating Marco Odermatt.

The reigning champion put in a run of 1:42.09 to clinch his second downhill victory of the season after heavy snow had forced the cancellation of yesterday's competition.

Kilde, who won the downhill World Cup title last season, has solidified his place at the top of this campaign's standings despite battling illness in the build-up to the competition.

He said: "It is incredible to be back here again, I call it my second home. It is great to have the crowd here and also the work they did on the hill here is fantastic.

"They had 30 centimetres of snow yesterday and you can't even see it on the hill. Great job and we could have a race.

"It was a fun one and it is incredible to win.

"I caught the flu and I just had to stay calm and not do too much, just rest my body and today I knew I could mobilise for only two minutes and I feel it now but it is never impossible to win races, you have just got to trust in yourself and be ready for those two minutes and then you can take it easy!"

The early runners had the best of the conditions, with Canada's Jacab Crawford second to descend and earning bronze in a time of 1:42.09.

The number 13 vest proved unlucky for Austria's Matthias Mayer as he finished just one one-hundredth of a second behind Crawford.

Reigning overall alpine skiing World Cup champion Odermatt came home just 0.06 seconds behind Kilde's time but improved on his third-place finish in Lake Louise last week.

This weekend's competition will conclude tomorrow with the Super G.

