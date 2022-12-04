Double Olympic medallist Aleksander Aamodt Kilde completed the Beaver Creek double with victory in the men's Super G.

The Norwegian replicated his winning performance in the downhill yesterday to clinch the Super G title in a time of 1:10.73.

Ad

Switzerland's Marco Odermatt also completed a double, crossing the line just two tenths behind Kilde to win a second silver in the US, whilst France's Alexis Pinturault was a further tenth behind for bronze.

Alpine Skiing Ospheth grabs second of the season in Lillehammer, Strom grabs silver AN HOUR AGO

"It was a long day yesterday, I had to fight to be top of the podium," said Kilde.

"It was tough, but it was doable.

"Today was tricky, it was quite dark, and there were lots of places where you could make mistakes.

"I just tried to keep it going, be smart and also charge down the pitch. I tried to go clean."

Kilde is now 40 points behind Odermatt in the overall standings, with the Swiss skier on a total of 420 World Cup points this season.

Beaver Creek, CO ‘Absolutely brilliant!’ - Kilde wins again at Beaver Creek Super G AN HOUR AGO