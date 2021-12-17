Norwegian skier Aleksander Aamodt Kilde returned to his happy hunting ground at Val Gardena and delivered another victory in the men's World Cup Super G on Friday.

Kilde, 29, claimed both the Super G and downhill crowns at the Italian resort last year and again topped the podium this time around.

He raced down the course in 1:25.91s to edge out Olympic champion Matthias Mayer of Austria by 0.22 seconds in the Dolomites.

It was an Austrian two-three as world champion Vincent Kriechmayr took third spot, finishing just 0.05 seconds behind his compatriot with attention now turning to Beijing 2022 with fewer than 50 days to go.

Saturday will see the downhill race take place and after Kilde and Mayer won the two previous downhills this season, they may be in line for further success.

After the Norwegian picked up his ninth World Cup win and third of the season on Friday, he will be aiming for a fifth career triumph at Val Gardena later this weekend.

