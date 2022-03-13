Henrik Kristoffersen made it two giant slalom victories in two days in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia as Marco Odermatt finished third to close in on the overall World Cup title.

Norwegian Kristoffersen was in third place after the first run with a time of 1:12.46 but his second run of 1:05.67 saw him post an overall time of 2:18.13 to take top spot.

Ad

Austrian Stefan Brennsteiner was his nearest rival, finishing 0.23 seconds behind to take silver after posting runs of 1:12.63 and 1:05.73 for a combined time of 2:18.36.

Kranjska Gora 'Spectacular piece of work!' - Kristoffersen storms to win at Kranjska Gora YESTERDAY AT 13:19

Odermatt had been leading after the first run, having crossed the line in 1:12.16, but the 24-year-old Swiss star dropped to third in the final standings with a second run of 2:18.40.

That result was still good enough to all but seal the overall World Cup title, taking his lead to a near-insurmountable 329 points over Norwegian Aleksander Aamodt Kilde.

Beijing 2022 Strolz holds narrow slalom lead over Norwegian duo as Ryding hopes fade 16/02/2022 AT 03:44