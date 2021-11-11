French ski star Mathieu Faivre has been ruled out of this weekend's World Cup event in Lech after spraining his ankle in training.

But it appears pulling out of the event is just a precaution, as the French Ski Federation says he is still down to compete in the US at Beaver Creek next weekend.

Faivre was initially selected in the team to race in Austria, but his injury has prevented him from doing so.

The three-time world gold medallist began his season with an 11th place giant slalom finish at the first World Cup of the season in Soelden last month.

He is looking to build momentum ahead of a push for Olympic gold at Beijing 2022 in February.

