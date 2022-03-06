France's Tessa Worley won the women's giant slalom in Lenzerheide, with USA's Mikaela Shiffrin finishing down in fourth.

The Frenchwoman finished in a time of 2:02.35 to move just 55 points off leader Sara Hector (522) for the World Cup Giant Slalom title with two races still to come.

Ad

Worley did not start too well but she settled down and surged down the slope at a blistering speed to record a second win of the season.

Lenzerheide Run of the Day - Worley storms to victory 11 HOURS AGO

"I'm just so happy," Worley said afterwards.

"I was just really happy to be here and I was enjoying my time and I felt confident. I wanted to attack and I'm just so happy. I just saw my team on the TV and it's just so cool to share those emotions.

"I'm always nervous before the second run but I know it's full attack and there's no questions to be asked. I really started to focus.

"I did a small mistake at the top but I knew I had speed so I just wanted to keep going and it really paid off. I'm so happy."

Italy's Federica Brignone rounded off a superb weekend. After winning the super-G World Cup on Saturday she took second (+0.29) while Sweden's Hector came third (+0.31).

Shiffrin has strengthened her position at the top of the overall World Cup standings as she moves 117 points clear of Slovakia's Petra Vlhova.

The Beijing 2022 Olympic slalom champion did not finish her first run so was not involved in the second run.

Shock as Vlhova DNFs in first run at Lenzerheide

Lenzerheide Shiffrin produces impressive first run in Lenzerheide 16 HOURS AGO