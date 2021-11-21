Defending overall World Cup champion Petra Vlhova claimed victory at the Alpine Skiing World Cup third round in Levi, Finland, making her the most successful skier ever on this slope.

The Slovak skier showed she is in the form of her career, demonstrating flawless and perfect ski technique to claim 200 points and two Reindeers from two races with only seven to go on the World Cup tour.

Speaking at the finish area, she said: “I like Levi because, I don’t know what to say, it was so difficult today, it was like a big fight but I did it.

I want to say thank you to my coach, to my team and to my family, because without them I may not be standing here so thank you and I am really happy.

American number one Mikaela Shiffrin was in the fight for first place, but was denied victory after a crucial mistake in her breakaway.

Despite an amazing recovery from the American, which pulled her ahead of the rest of the field, her run was not enough to outperform Vlhova, leading to Shiffrin being denied her 46th World Cup Salom win - an achievement which would have put her level with the legendary Ingemar Stenmark for the most World Cup wins ever in a single discipline.

Lena Duerr demonstrated the big surprise of the competition, finishing in third place.

The German, who recorded her second podium since 2013, had considered retirement last season.

