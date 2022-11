Alpine Skiing

'Not again!' - Charlie Guest falls in same place during Run 1 on Sunday in Levi

Watch Great Britain's Charlie Guest fall during the first run on Sunday in Levi, in more or less the same place as her fall on Saturday. Commentators Nick Fellows and Ed Drake were distraught. Stream the 2022-23 Alpine Skiing season live on Eurosport and discovery+

00:01:27, an hour ago