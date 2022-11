Alpine Skiing

'My oh my!' - Defending champion Aleksander Aamodt Kilde wins at Lake Louise with blistering time

Defending Downhill World Cup champion Aleksander Aamodt Kilde opened his account for the new season in style with a brilliant victory at Lake Louise. Stream the 2022-23 Alpine Skiing season live on Eurosport and discovery+

00:01:47, 22 minutes ago