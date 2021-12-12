Frenchman Clement Noel converted his lead after the first run into a dominant victory as he topped the podium in the men's World Cup slalom in Val d'Isere.

The 24-year-old posted 44.51 first time out to lead Italy's Alex Vinatzer by 0.12 seconds as defending overall champion Alexis Pinturault failed to qualify for the second run.

Ad

2018 PyeongChang Olympian Noel then secured his ninth World Cup slalom victory with a second run of 46.01 for a total time of 1:30.52 in front of his home crowd.

Val d'Isère ‘This could be a massive moment!’ – Noel takes slalom win with masterclass AN HOUR AGO

Second went to Sweden's Kristoffer Jakobsen, who finished 1.40 seconds behind Noel with a combined time of 1:31.92, with Croatian Filip Zubcic in third (1:32.37).

Vinatzer was disqualified in his second run while Switzerland's Daniel Yule finished in fourth (1:32.41) and Great Britain's Dave Ryding took fifth place with 1:32.42.

Swiss skier Marco Odermatt, who skipped the slalom after winning Saturday's giant slalom, now heads the overall standings with 446 points, with Austrian Matthias Mayer second (310).

Norway's Aleksandr Aamodt Kilde is third on 229 while Pinturault, who was second in the giant slalom a day earlier, is fourth on 205 after missing out on the top 30 in the first run.

Val d'Isère Noel wins 'emotional' World Cup slalom on home snow, Ryding takes fifth AN HOUR AGO