Priska Nufer won a World Cup event for the first time and became the oldest female skier to win at Crans-Montana, in a major downhill upset. The 30-year-old Swiss skier had never achieved a World Cup podium before but beat Ester Ledecka by 0.11 seconds on Sunday morning. Nufer clocked 1:29.93, with Ledecka, who took victory on Saturday, settling for second just ahead of yellow bib holder Sophia Goggia. Olympic champion Corinne Suter could only finish fourth, 0.27s off Nufer's pace and just 0.04s off Goggia in third. Goggia has a commanding 75-point lead from Suter with just one downhill event to go this season, in Meribel next month. Sportsbeat 2022

Ad

Crans-Montana Run of the Day - Ledecka storms to victory at Crans-Montana 19 HOURS AGO

Crans-Montana 'Last time I was here I crashed!' - Ledecka thrilled to win at Crans-Motana YESTERDAY AT 11:35