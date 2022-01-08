Marco Odermatt secured his fourth win of the giant slalom season with a masterful performance on home snow to strengthen his grip on the yellow bib. The Swiss skier delighted the home crowd in Adelboden, clocking a combined time of 2:34.45 across his two runs. The 24-year-old, who is preparing for his first Olympics in Beijing next month, led at the halfway stage thanks to a first run of 1:17.94. His second run was 1.43s quicker, enough to secure a ninth World Cup career win by 0.48s from Austria's Manuel Feller. Feller was the fastest of anyone on the second run, clocking 1:15.82 to edge out France's Alexis Pinturault, who completed the podium. Odermatt now has 845 World Cup points this season and leads the race for the crystal globe by 376 from Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde. Sportsbeat 2021

