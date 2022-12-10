Marco Odermatt extended his lead at the top of the overall World Cup standings with a third win of the season in the giant slalom in Val d'Isere.

The Swiss skier is the Olympic champion in the discipline and underlined his status as the best men's skier in the world with a third win in six races to stretch his lead in the overall standings as he looks to retain the big crystal globe he won for the first time last year.

With his closest challenger for the overall, Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, not in action, Odermatt was able to take full advantage with a fine display.

The 25-year-old led by 0.45 seconds after the first run from Austrian Manuel Feller and extended that lead on the second to take the win by 1.40 seconds.

Despite some struggles on his second run, Feller claimed silver with Slovenia's Zan Kranjec taking the bronze.

Odermatt has finished on the podium in all six World Cup races this season and will now look to continue that form in the opening slalom race on Sunday.

