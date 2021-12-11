Marco Odermatt produced a dominant performance to claim the second men's World Cup giant slalom of the season in sensational fashion in Val d'Isere, France.

The Swiss skier defeated overall champion Alexis Pinturault by almost six tenths of a second to top the podium, finishing with a combined time of 2:12.31.

Ad

France's Pinturault followed up his first run of 1:07.46 with a much-improved second run of 1:05.44 to post a total time of 2:12.90 to finish second - 0.59 seconds behind Odermatt.

Alpine Skiing Sensational Gut-Behrami takes St.Moritz gold AN HOUR AGO

Austrian Manuel Feller completed the medals with a combined time of 2:13.55, finishing in bronze for his third career podium in the discipline, as Italy's Luca De Aliprandini came fourth.

Croatian skier Filip Zubcic, who was third after the opening run, skied out halfway through his second run, while giant slalom world champion Mathieu Faivre finished in eighth.

"Amazing, I don't know what to say. This is a really cool victory," said Odermatt, who leads the overall standings with 446 points - 136 ahead of Matthias Mayer.

"Probably the worst preparation on a race I ever did and to manage to still ski like this, it's a good mindset."

Val d'Isère Odermatt strikes to win GS in Val d'Isere with Pinturault second 2 HOURS AGO