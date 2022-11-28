Defending overall champion Marco Odermatt extended his lead at the top of the Alpine Ski World Cup Rankings with victory in the Super G event in Lake Louise.

Odermatt, who finished third in the downhill event on Saturday and won the opening giant slalom event in Solden in October, finished in a time of 1:32.53 to defeat Norwegian Aleksander Aamodt Kilde by 0.37 seconds.

Kilde held off Austrian Matthias Mayer by 0.41 seconds to secure second spot on the podium, with Mayer just sneaking third ahead of fellow countryman Vincent Kriechmayr.

Odermatt now holds an 80-point lead at the top of the standings after two wins and a third place in a season that has been heavily disrupted by bad weather, with four events cancelled.

They head to Beaver Creek in USA next week for Super G and two downhill events as Odermatt looks to try and continue his run at the top.

