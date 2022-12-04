Silje Opseth notched her second win of the season with a brilliant performance at the ski jumping World Cup in Lillehammer.

The Norwegian won the season opener in Poland last month and pulled out another victory in front of a home crowd with 259.6 points across her two jumps.

The 23-year-old was joined on the podium by compatriot Anna Odine Stroem who claimed silver whilst Austria's Eva Pinkelnig took the bronze.

Ospeth was third after the first attempt of the day, jumping 137.5m for a total of 133.3 points, but her second jump of 133m and 126.3 points overtook leader Pinkelnig and secured the win.

Yesterday's winner Katharina Althaus of Germany finished fourth this time out, unable to score over 130 points on either run.

Ospeth now sits second in the overall standings whilst Pinkelnig is 53 points in front with a total of 300.

