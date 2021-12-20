Alexis Pinturault admits his Crystal Globe title defence is over and he will take some time to figure things out after Marco Odermatt surged further clear at the top of the Alpine Skiing World Cup standings.

Swiss star Odermatt, 24, beat Luca De Aliprandini and Alexander Schmid by over a second in Alta Badia's giant slalom event to extend his lead at the summit and leave 2021 champion Pinturault, who finished 18th, more than 300 points adrift in the overall table.

The result marked Odermatt's fourth individual triumph of the World Cup season while Pinturault, who claimed the overall, giant slalom and parallel titles last term, is yet to win a race and languishes in seventh in the standings.

The Frenchman concedes his Crystal Globe race is run and believes it's time to go back to the drawing board as he seeks to rediscover the form that hauled him to glory last season.

Pinturault, 30, said: "I'm way too far behind, it would be idiotic to try to catch up.

"I'm going to take some time to find my top level.

"I have to be realistic looking at the standings.

"The giant is my strongest discipline and I'm nowhere near in the mix, I have to go away and concentrate on the basics."

Pinturault, a three-time Olympic medallist and two-time world champion, finished second in Val d'IsÃ¨re's giant slalom event this month but has struggled for any form of consistency across the first 12 events of the season.

And that pattern continued on Monday as Odermatt, a race winner in Soelden, Beaver Creek and Val d'IsÃ¨re, extended his overall hegemony in emphatic fashion.

He took full advantage of his first run lead to propel his points tally to 633 for the season and sit 228 clear of rival Matthias Mayer, who did not compete in this week's event.

And Odermatt, who also leads the giant slalom standings by over 150 points ahead of Henrik Kristoffersen - who finished fourth on Monday - said: "It's amazing, I don't know what to say. I really wanted to do this today.

"I did everything possible to do it, I pushed, pushed and pushed.â€

