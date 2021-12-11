Lara Gut-Behrami stormed to her first World Cup victory of the season on home snow, as she beat Sofia Goggia to the Super-G title in St.Moritz. The Swiss skier stopped the clock in 1:19.82 in perfect conditions to beat Goggia, who won all three alpine skiing events in Lake Louise last weekend, by just 0.18s. USA's Mikaela Shiffrin finished third but she was 1.18 behind, however she stays top of the overall standings with 465 points, while Goggia is second on 395. Goggia and Behrami now share the lead of the Super-G standings on 180 points but one of them will lead at the end of the weekend, with another Super-G run scheduled for Sunday. Sportsbeat 2021

