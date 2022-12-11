Wendy Holdener produced a fearless second run to win the women’s slalom in Sestriere as Mikaela Shiffrin grabbed second and Petra Vlhova threw away another halfway lead.

Just as she had 24 hours earlier in the giant slalom, Vlhova headed into the second run with an advantage over the field and finished on the bottom step of the podium. It had been Marta Bassino to pounce on her errors on Saturday. It was Holdener’s turn on Sunday.

The Swiss started the second run 0.24secs adrift of Vlhova, but delivered an attacking and consistent run to put herself top of the standings with a combined time of 1:56.29 and just one skier remaining.

Vlhova immediately surrendered her advantage out of the gate with some uncharacteristically scruffy opening sectors, eventually steadying to claim third, 0.70secs adrift of Holdener. Shiffrin split the pair at 0.47secs.

Shiffrin, chasing her 77th World Cup win, briefly held the lead at one stage and set the wheels in motion for Swedish teenager Hanna Aronsson Elfman to suffer heartbreak.

Aronsson Elfman began the last run in 15th place, over two seconds adrift of Vlhova, but dropped a blistering second run of 56.69secs to surge into the provisional lead by a huge margin.

'Confidence oozing from every pore' - Holdener wins in Sestriere

The 19-year-old watched as one, two, three… and then 12 of her rivals fail to dislodge her as the unlikeliest of World Cup podiums suddenly looked a real possibility. By the time Shiffrin entered the start gate, Aronsson Elfman was still top of the pile and needed only one of the final three skiers to botch their second run for a podium finish.

Ultimately, the 2.14secs she leaked on the opening run proved her undoing as despite setting the fastest time on the final run by nearly a full second, she was pushed into fourth by Holdener, Shiffrin and Vlhova.

There was also a statement performance from junior slalom world champion Zrinka Ljutic, who took seventh. In truth, the 18-year-old may rue a couple of messy sectors in each run that denied her a podium charge, but it was a display that signalled a hugely promising future.

Holdener moves level with Shiffrin at the top of the slalom standings, while Vlhova’s wait for a World Cup win this season goes on.

