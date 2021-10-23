Mikaela Shiffrin produced a stunning second run to claim giant slalom victory in the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup opener in Soelden.

The American clinched a 70th World Cup victory, her second in Soelden, with her brilliant second run just enough to edge out Switzerland's Lara Gut-Behrami who led after the first run.

Shiffrin was in second spot before heading down the slope for the second time, and finished 1.30 seconds clear of Petra Vlhova, last year's overall champion, to move into first.

Sölden 'Absolutely brilliant' - Shiffrin nails first run in Solden with 'textbook' effort 2 HOURS AGO

That left just Gut-Behrami to deny her, and it looked like she may do that when she held a 0.24-second lead midway through the second run.

But Shiffrin's fast finish was just too much for Gut-Behrami, who crossed the line 0.14 seconds behind her American rival.

It was a fine opening race for British skier Alex Tilley who had the fifth-fastest second run of the entire field to take 13th spot, matching her best-ever World Cup finish.

Sportsbeat 2021

Beijing 2022 'I'm ready and I'm very excited' - Schwarz on alpine season and Olympics 4 HOURS AGO