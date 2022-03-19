Andreja Slokar became the first Slovenian skier to soar to World Cup slalom victory for eight years by grabbing a magnificent win in Meribel.

Slokar, 24, beat German Lena Duerr by 0.48s on Saturday to claim just her second World Cup race win and emulate the exploits of compatriot Tina Maze back in 2014.

Slovak star Petra Vlhova, who sits second in the overall standings behind champion Mikaela Shiffrin, grabbed her 55th World Cup podium finish as she beat Ana Bucik to third by 0.23s.

Four-time World Cup champion Shiffrin, 27, could only finish eighth in the French mountains as crossed the line 1.48s behind Slokar at the summit.

But the American still leads the overall standings by well over 200 points ahead of Vlhova, 26, who claimed the World Cup slalom crown earlier in the season after racking up five race victories in the discipline.

The women's field will now turn their attention to Sunday's giant slalom event in Meribel, where the battle for the World Cup title is still yet to be decided as Swede Sara Hector and French star Tessa Worley gun for glory.

Hector currently holds a slender five-point lead over Worley while Shiffrin, who claimed the title in 2019, lurks just behind and could still mount a challenge in third.

