Don’t listen to them.

It doesn’t matter what they say. Just don’t listen to them. Whenever you hear an interviewer ask Mikaela Shiffrin and Petra Vlhova about their rivalry, just don’t get suckered in.

Because what will come is a masterclass in situation defusing. Both women will smile and play down the rivalry. They’ll talk about how it’s not fierce, there’s no animosity and they’re just trying to be the best they can be. Oh, and you can be sure they will mention the likes of Sofia Goggia, Lara Gut-Behrami and Federica Brignone as worthy competitors. Heck, Vlhova even did that this week ahead of Solden!

But don’t listen.

Don’t believe, don’t buy in.

Because the rivalry between Shiffrin and Vlhova is one of the best things in skiing right now, if not the best.

And more than that, it is one of the best rivalries across all of sports right now.

Because dear reader, we’ll let you into a little secret. Part of the reason this rivalry is so amazing, is precisely because of the respect between the riders.

Yes, yes, we know what we said. But that was just to make sure you knew there was a rivalry and didn’t get lulled into thinking there was no rivalry. Because the rivalry is well and truly alive, make no mistake it.

In two of the last three years, Vlhova has won the slalom globe. In that time, Shiffrin has won none. That came after three years in a row for the American.

For years, slalom was the area where Shiffrin was untouchable. Yes, in speed she was a contender, but when it came to the technical events, and particularly the slalom, she was in a league of her own. She has 47 slalom wins across her career. That is more than anyone else in history, even the legendary Ingemar Stenmark, whom she passed last year. After her and Stenmark (47 and 46 respectively), the next highest is Marilies Schild with 35. Remember, Shiffrin is still 27. Truly absurd numbers.

Then Vlhova started making some noise. The same age as Shiffrin, her rise was less meoteoric. She got her first win in 2015, a couple more followed in 2017 and 2018. Then in 2019, she picked up five wins on the tour, but three of those came in giant slalom. Her performances were enough that she came second behind Shiffrin in the slalom globe. There was GS gold in the 2019 World Championships and a slalom bronze as well. If anyone wasn’t on notice about the threat Vlhova posed to Shiffrin, they were now.

Vlhova then took the slalom title in the Covid-affected season and followed that up with her first overall title. Then came the Olympics, the scene of one of Shiffrin’s biggest catastrophes, and Vlhova’s biggest triumph as she took home slalom gold.

The Slovakian enters the season as the woman to beat in her favoured event, but the real benefit for skiing fans is the way the pair have pushed themselves to the very highest level, something they both love to point out. To put this brilliance into perspective, on March 12 there was a slalom in Are. Katharina Liensberger took the win with Mina Furst Holtmann in second and Michelle Gisin in third. That result was a landmark one as it broke one of the more astonishing active streaks. In the previous 53 World Cup slaloms, one of Shiffrin and Vlhova had finished on the podium. And of course, out of the 53, one of the pair won 47 of them.

Eurosport pundit Tina Maze , herself a former overall World Cup winner, said earlier in the week she thinks the battle is between Shiffrin and Vlhova.

"Well, for me, the most complete skier is Mikaela Shiffrin - she has been for the last year," said Maze.

"So, I see Petra Vlhova also as potential winner, but this competition is between them. It's the best thing we can get in sport because having such athletes fighting for the globe, that makes sport interesting.

"I see many girls who can challenge, but as for technique, I admire Mikaela - how she controls everything, how she's not too risky, how she's focused and stable on the skis. That's what I like about Mikaela, so when I see a skier stable then I'm convinced she's able to win the globe. But of course, you have to fight for it through the season. Petra won't make it easy for her.”

So whilst they can protest about the merits of their rivals, and don’t be fooled there are some excellent skiers on the circuit who make it a compelling watch, these are the two to beat. They are the two superstars of skiing as a sport, and every time they take to the slopes at the same time, you simply have to watch. If anyone is going to triumph, they are going to have to go through both of these women.

And we can’t wait to watch.

So while there were more illusions to the fierceness towards the end of last season, it does seem as if that might have just been the long and difficult season taking its toll with the pre-Solden press conferences as diplomatic as ever.

But really it doesn’t matter. If there’s more spice that’s fine, if it stays cool and distant that’s also fine. All we care about is what is happening on the slopes. And what has been happening over the past few seasons has been an absolute treat for fans, new and old. Long may it continue.

