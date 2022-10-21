Olympic Slalom champion Petra Vlhova has admitted that her triumph in Beijing had left her feeling “a little bit empty”, but insisted her motivation is back ahead of the season-opener in Solden on Saturday.

Slovakian star Vlhova made it clear last season that she would sacrifice her 2020-21 overall title to focus on the slalom glove and, more pertinently, the Olympics.

The bet paid off as she became the first alpine skier from Slovakia to win an Olympic medal, and she dominated in the World Cup slalom, although as expected she gave up the overall title to great rival Mikaela Shiffrin.

Whilst admitting the emptiness was a problem after the Olympics, she said she needed find her motivation again, and has done so.

“I have won almost everything that I wanted in my career. After the Olympic Games, I was a little bit in trouble with motivation. I took some [time] off from skiing and the ski world,” Vlhova told the AP in a video call ahead of Solden’s Giant Slalom.

The new calendar has come in for some criticism from skiers, with the FIS adding a further nine races and Vlhova, who raced all 31 events in 20-21, admits that it is not ideal.

“It was really difficult for me, physically, but also mentally,” Vlhova said.

“From then I decided, OK, I want to go a little bit less and to save my energy. I don’t want to do everything. I am losing passion while I am doing this, so it’s difficult.”

She also confirmed that she will follow last season’s approach and not try to target every race.

“I decided this last season, also this season, and if we see that we can fight for the overall in the middle of the season, we will do [speed races]. But right now, we stay like last year.”

Earlier in the week, Eurosport expert Tina Maze gave the slight edge to Shiffrin in the race for the overall, but did say that Vlhova will push the American extremely close.

“Of course, Mikaela will be strong,” Vlhova says of her great rival.

“Maybe Sofia [Goggia], Lara [Gut-Behrami] also. Everybody who is going to do all disciplines, they take a lot of podiums.”

