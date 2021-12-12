Federica Brignone led an Italian one-two to deny Mikaela Shiffrin in the women’s Super G at St. Moritz, Switzerland.

On a day of testing conditions which led to the course being shortened, Saturday’s winner Lara Gut-Behrami lost control and crashed through two safety barriers.

Ad

The race was suspended while the home favourite received medical attention, but she was eventually able to ski down the slope.

St. Moritz ‘Oh no’ - Gut-Behrami crashes through two safety barriers in scary moment 2 HOURS AGO

Elena Curtoni (+0.11s) took second ahead of Shiffrin (+0.43s).

‘Oh no’ - Gut-Behrami crashes through two safety barriers in scary moment

"It means a lot. I've been skiing well for a while but it hasn't quite happened for me in the race," said Brignone.

"Yesterday my performance was so-so, so I said today I would give it everything, so that's what I did.

"I was also lucky because of the conditions but I'm really happy to stand here."

Sofia Goggia, who finished behind Gut-Behrami on Saturday, could only finish sixth but retained her lead in the Super-G standings. Shiffrin continues to lead the way from the Italian in the overall battle.

St. Moritz Brignone stars to win Super G in St. Moritz 2 HOURS AGO