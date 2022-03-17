Mikaela Shiffrin emphatically banished her 'life low' Olympic demons by flying to a fourth overall Alpine Skiing World Cup title in Courchevel.

The American, 27, finished second in Thursday's Super-G behind Norwegian Ragnhild Mowinckel to extend her lead over Petra Vlhova and claim the coveted crown with two races to spare.

Ad

Shiffrin had endured a torrid time in Beijing last month - failing to finish in her favoured slalom and giant slalom events - but bounced back to rack up a stunning 120th individual race podium and leave defending overall champion Vlhova, 26, with too much to do heading into the season's final events in Meribel.

Courchevel Aleksander Kilde receives his super G globe in Courchevel 5 HOURS AGO

The two-time Olympic champion was the subject of intense media scrutiny in China and admits securing her first overall World Cup title since 2019 marked a moment she'd never forget.

Shiffrin, who beat Swiss star Michelle Gisin to second by just 0.08s in the French mountains, said: "There were many moments this season that have been very great.

"But there have also been some very low moments.

"It's the lowest I've ever felt in my career, in my life as well. Not just skiing, but as a human, there's been moments where I feel the weight of everything so much that it's just a terrible feeling.

"This season has been one of the most confusing seasons. After the Olympics, that's a hard wall to climb over.

"After the Olympics, [the overall] was the final goal that was still possible to achieve. It felt like all the biggest goals I had this season - so now this is very special."

Vlhova, who was crowned this season's World Cup slalom champion, could only finish 17th in Thursday's Super-G as Shiffrin stopped the clock 0.05s behind Mowinckel to clinch the overall crown.

In the men's event, Marco Odermatt had already secured the overall title earlier this season but extended his hegemony at the summit with a second-place finish in Courchevel.

The Swiss ace, 24, finished just over half a second behind Austrian Vincent Kriechmayr as Gino Caviezel - Odermatt's compatriot - bagged the final spot on the podium ahead of 2022 Super-G champion Aleksander Aamodt Kilde.

The final two World Cup races of the season - giant slalom and slalom events - take place in Meribel this weekend where Shiffrin and Odermatt will bid to end their campaigns on a high.

Courchevel 'Big day for Italian racing' Brignone claims Italy's first Super G title in Courchevel 6 HOURS AGO