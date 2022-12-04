Switzerland's Corinne Suter claimed her third podium of the weekend after winning the Super G in Lake Louise.

The reigning downhill Olympic champion finished a whisker in front of Cornelia Huetter, racing home in 1:20.75, two-hundredths of a second ahead of the Austrian.

Sofia Goggia from Italy had won both downhill events in Canada, with Suter second and third respectively, but the 30-year-old could only muster fifth in the Super G.

Just behind Huetter in third came Norwegian skier Mowinckel Ragnhild with a time of 1:20.91 for her first podium of the World Cup season.

The USA's Mikaela Shiffrin is still the woman to beat in the overall standings, though Goggia and Suter have climbed up to second and third after the Lake Louise leg of the World Cup.

