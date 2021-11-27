Dedicated Mikaela Shiffrin says she got valuable snow-time under her belt despite the cancellation of Saturday's Alpine Ski World Cup giant slalom event in Killington.

High winds, whipping snow and poor visibility meant the action was postponed by 24 hours on a chaotic Saturday morning on Superstar slope.

But two-time Olympic champion Shiffrin, 26, was one of nine skiers to take to the snow in treacherous Vermont conditions - with wind speed at one stage racking up a strong 30mph.

Shiffrin recorded the slowest time of the skiers who went - 1.38 seconds behind leader Tessa Worley - but admits she's out of practice after clinching the first event of the season in Solden.

Her training in early November was derailed because of a back injury and Shiffrin, who claimed giant slalom Olympic gold at PyeongChang 2018, said: "What was I going to do, like, not race?"

"I want to be here."

Shiffrin faces a stern test against Worley and 2019 world champion Petra Vlhova on Sunday when the field descend on Superstar slope once again.

