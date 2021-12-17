Aleksander Aamodt Kilde won the super-G in Val Gardena ahead of Austrian duo Matthias Mayer and Vincent Kriechmayr at the latest Alpine Skiing World Cup.

The Norwegian's time of 1:25:91 bested double Olympic champion Mayer by two tenths of a second, with Kriechmayr finishing in third place.

American duo Ryan Cochran-Siegle and Travis Ganong set strong times early in the competition but ended ninth and 10th respectively despite finishing within one second of Kilde.

Norwegians have now won eight of the last 10 super-Gs in Val Gardena, after wins from the now retired Aksel Lund Svindal and the recently injured Kjetil Jansrud.

Slovenian pair Bostjan Kline and Nejc Naralocnik each crashed out of the race, the latter receiving treatment after falling face first.

Former overall champion Kilde has now won three straight races in Val Gardena after sweeping the super-G and downhill last season.

He can make it four in a row during Saturday's downhill.

