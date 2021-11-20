Petra Vlhova made a dream start to the slalom season as she beat Mikaela Shiffrin to win in Levi.

The Slovakian produced two perfect runs, which is testament to her preparation after she decided to spend the last three weeks there to familiarise herself with the course.

In both of her runs, the 26-year-old posted the fastest time, finishing her first .11 of a second ahead American Shiffrin, eventually pulling away by .20 in her second.

Germany's Lena DÃ¼rr was .84 seconds behind, finishing in third to round out the podium, while last week's parallel slalom winner, Slovakian Andreja Slokar finished fourth.

The win was Vlhova's 21st win of her career, and the first under her new coach Mauro Pini, who she linked up with in the off-season.

And Pini's influence has certainly not gone unnoticed to the Slalom winner, with Vlhova stating:â€œI feel more happy, more free. That's it.â€

