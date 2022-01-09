Petra Vlhova secured her fifth win in six World Cup slaloms this season after edging out Wendy Holdener in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia.

It was a milestone day for Holdener, who was taking part in her 100th World Cup slalom race, and she looked well set to cap it with her maiden victory in the discipline when she led after the first run.

But Vlhova's second run gave her an overall time of 1:44.29 and the Swiss skier was unable to match it, coming home 0.23s adrift of the Slovakian to record her 29th podium finish in slalom and extend her unwanted record for most World Cup podiums in a discipline without a win.

Sweden's Anna Swenn-Larsson was third to earn her first medal of the season while overall leader Mikaela Shiffrin did not finish her second run after straddling a gate.

The American's lead over Vlhova in the overall rankings now stands at just 35 points while the latter holds a 240-point advantage in the slalom standings.

"This morning I was a little bit angry because I saw the conditions were not perfect, not like a World Cup race," Vlhova said.

"It's not so easy to win all the time and today was tough conditions. [In the] second run I did everything perfect and at the end, it's another victory.

"I'm happy because my team do everything for me to be in a perfect shape and I am trying all days to be 100 percent perfect, and I am again here.

"It was a big fight because Wendy did a good run. I am a little bit sad for her because she is all the time second."

