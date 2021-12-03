Aleksander Aamodt Kilde announced himself as back from injury and back to his best with an impressive alpine skiing World Cup victory in the super-G event in Beaver Creek, Colorado.

Kilde won the overall World Cup crown back in the pandemic-shortened season of 2020 but ruptured his right knee ligaments in January 2021 to end that campaign early.

On his return, he came ninth in the downhill at Lake Louise last week before failing to finish in Thursday's super-G race in Colorado but it was a different story 24 hours later.

His time of 1:10.26 proved the Norwegian was back to his best and it was enough to edge Marco Odermatt by 0.03s.

The Swiss had won the first super-G race of the week on Thursday but had to settle for silver this time round, while USA's Travis Ganong produced a scintillating run despite being the second man out of the gate on the day to earn a brilliant bronze, 0.37s behind Kilde his first podium finish in almost five years.

Kilde's fellow Norwegian Kjetil Jansrud suffering a nasty-looking crash when he lost control on one of the sweeping turns and flew into the safety netting but the five-time Olympic medallist was eventually able to get back to his feet and make his way to the bottom of the mountain.

Odermatt's second-placed finish keeps him top of the overall standings, with two downhill races scheduled for the weekend in Beaver Creek.

