Sofia Goggia was the winner at Lake Louise in the women’s downhill on Friday evening.
The 29-year-old Italian claimed her win in Canada with a time of 1:46.95 for success in the World Cup as the season started to build up steam.
Goggia’s good form will augur well, she will hope, ahead of the 2022 Beijing Olympics after winning the gold in the 2018 downhill in PyeongChang.
Second place was taken by American challenger Breezy Johnson, with a time 1.47s slower putting her just behind.
The final place on the podium was secured by Mirjam Puchner, with the Australian 1.54s off the pace.
