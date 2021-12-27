American skier Mikael Shiffrin has confirmed she has tested positive for coronavirus.

The 26-year-old double Olympic gold-medallist and three-time World Cup champion will miss the event at Lienz this week as a result.

Her experience with the disease could put her in doubt for next year’s Beijing Winter Olympics, with the Chinese state exercising extreme restrictions within the country for coronavirus restrictions, and the potential for an extended recovery.

“Unfortunately I had a positive COVID test. I’m following protocol and isolating, & I will miss Lienz,” she posted on Twitter.

Shiffrin will isolate as a result of the infection and follows recent positive cases for rivals Lara Gut-Beharmi, who missed events at Val d’Isere and Courchevel, with the latter missing Austrian Katharine Liensberger as well.

Liensberger’s involvement in Lienz is also in doubt.

