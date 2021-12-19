Norwegian Henrik Kristoffersen secured his first World Cup podium of the season in sensational style in Alta Badia, beating Marco Odermatt to giant slalom gold.

The 27-year-old was only in seventh after a first run of 1:12.22 but a flawless second run of 1:12.82 saw him clinch the title in northern Italy for a second time.

Kristoffersen's total time of 2:25.04 was 0.31 seconds better than Switzerland's Odermatt, who was looking to become the fifth man to win the first three giant slalom events of the season.

Austrian Manuel Feller completed the podium in 2:25.41, just edging compatriot Patrick Feurstein (2:25.62) to the bronze, as Kristoffersen repeated his 2019 triumph in Alta Badia.

"I am really happy," Kristoffersen said. "Giant slalom has been a struggle this last year. I knew this year was going to be better. We have improved so much after Solden.

"Val d'Isere was a step in the right direction. I made some changes to the skis two days ago, and the second run was amazing."

Odermatt remains at the top of the overall giant slalom World Cup standings while second-placed Frenchman Alexis Pinturault was only able to finish in 15th place.

