It has been confirmed by race organisers that the men’s slalom in Zagreb has been cancelled for the second day in a row and will now be rescheduled

The race was initially due to take place on Wednesday, the day after Petra Vlhova won the women’s event but poor conditions meant it was cancelled.

And despite the heroic efforts of the local race committee the piste was clearly not up to standards from the get go with the early racers really struggling to get to grips with the track.

There were multiple interruptions as the course crew tried to ensure that the piste got more snow on it the skiers kept tearing the track apart.

Eventually the race was cancelled, shortly after it was confirmed by organisers in Austria that the meet in Flachau next week will also be cancelled, this time due to the spread of the Omicron variant in the country.

Race leader before the cancellation Sebastian Foss-Solevaag was quoted was saying “I saw grass,” after his first run. Foss-Solevaag was later seen being stitched up by the Norwegian team doctor after being hit in the chin during his run down.

Head of the Croatian Alpine Sk Team Vedran Pavlek did his best with his team but ultimately they were never going to win the battle against the elements.

It will raise further questions about the validity of having the race in Zagreb, when there are colder parts of Croatia at this time of the year. And if it is to be in Zagreb perhaps it needs to be moved in the calendar.

