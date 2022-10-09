Packers finally complete the set in London

The Green Bay Packers had previously been the only NFL franchise not to have played a single regular season game in the NFL International Series since it began back in 2007. That has now been put right, and the London crowd was certainly in favour as 'Go Pack Go' rang out from the large majority of fans inside Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. However, Aaron Rodgers was not quite able to take his side to victory as the New York Giants claimed an enthralling 27-22 victory at the death.

Ad

NFL Banged-up Packers rout Bears 35-14 29/09/2017 AT 05:05

Traditionally, the Packers have always been one of the best-supported teams in the NFL and that allure is certainly carried overseas. Cheeseheads were out in force for the occasion - one that completes the set nicely for the International Series with all teams having now participated. The noise created by the Packers fans was an emphatic endorsement of their belated trip over the pond, albeit in a dramatic defeat.

Tottenham nails International Series spectacle

There appeared to be no end to the festivities across London for the latest instalment of the International Series: from the South Bank takeover to the official Pep Rallies, designated team pubs, pop-up merchandise stores and hype stages featuring franchise legends. Oh, and none of that was even on gameday as fans eventually flocked to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to watch the Packers take on the Giants in a wild game to match the mood of the fans.

Having been partly designed with the specific purpose of hosting NFL games, the stadium has always felt perfectly suited to all that the occasions entail. Of course, the game itself is only a small part of it. The activities and carnival atmosphere outside the stadium, before and after the game, all play a key part in ensuring a family-friendly day out and a UK-based sporting event that is pretty unique to the NFL International Series.

Inside the stadium, a packed crowd ensured the atmosphere was buzzing throughout with a stunning spectacle pre-game as the British and American anthems concluded with red, white and blue fireworks and gigantic flags being waved on the field. The noise did not abate during the game at any stage. It was another NFL game hosted in Tottenham that was signed off in style with a thrilling finale as the Giants grabbed a tense victory.

Rodgers has superstar status in the UK

With the first arrival of the Packers to the NFL International Series since it debuted in 2007 also came the first appearance of legendary quarterback Aaron Rodgers on British turf, and the fans at Tottenham certainly made their appreciation for the 38 year old known.

Unavoidably, given the oft-losing records teams have held when visiting London, superstar quarterbacks have been far from a guaranteed feature of the international games. But when a true icon of the game does touch down, European fans make it abundantly clear that their status is fully registered.

Rodgers is the first reigning MVP to play in a game in London, a fact that underlines this series should no longer be perceived as sets of undercard fixtures. The ovation when Rodgers emerged from the tunnel was memorable: a deafening roar from fans of all teams represented inside the stadium with Packers fans, in particular, going wild. However, it did not quite work out for Rodgers or his many fans as he was denied by some inspired defense from the Giants late on.

Green Bay Packers fans arrive at the stadium prior to the NFL match between New York Giants and Green Bay Packers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Image credit: Getty Images

Unwanted NFL London record finally ended

Despite the sell-out crowds and incredible atmospheres, one thing that has always been levelled at London NFL games to diminish them has been the records of the teams involved. Invariably, at least one of the teams playing has owned a poor record. Often this has resulted in a one-sided game or simply served to play down the importance of each match-up.

This undesirable run came to an end on Sunday in what was the 32nd NFL game played in London, with both the Green Bay Packers and the New York Giants coming into the encounter boasting 3-1 records for the start of the season. Not only that, it was an incredible contest as both teams put on a show with the game going down to the death.

For the first time in 32 NFL games in London since 2007, the fans got to witness two teams who both arrived with a swagger and winning records. They both still leave Tottenham with the latter, although it was the victorious Giants who had more of a spring in their step after what turned out to be a stunning victory.

Green Bay Packers fans pose for a photo outside the stadium prior to the NFL match between New York Giants and Green Bay Packers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Image credit: Getty Images

Off to Germany as the expansion plan takes another leap

With the two games now played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for this year, London has one further match-up to follow, this time at Wembley, as the Jacksonville Jaguars host the Russell Wilson-led Denver Broncos on October 30. But already, most of the International Series buzz is focused on November 13.

For the first time, Germany will have a regular season game as the Allianz Arena in Munich will see the Seattle Seahawks take on the designated home team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in an eagerly-anticipated, trailblazing encounter. It is yet another huge step in the NFL's wider expansion plan for the sport - and a very exciting one for European fans.

There will be yet another International Series game after the clash in Germany as the San Francisco 49ers face the Arizona Cardinals at the Estadio Azteca - in what will be the fifth match held in Mexico - but the hype and expectation around the Munich fixture is something else.

The NFL never stops growing and the appetite of fans in Europe is absolutely enormous.

NFL 'One of a kind' - Gronkowski retires from the NFL for a second time 21/06/2022 AT 19:40