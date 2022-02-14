The Los Angeles Rams won Super Bowl 56 after scoring a late touchdown to beat the Cincinatti Bengals 23-20.

Cooper Kupp, who was named the game’s Most Valuable Player, caught a pass from quarterback Matthew Stafford with one minute and 25 seconds remaining to give the Rams the lead at SoFi Stadium.

The Bengals could not get into field goal range to level the scores and star defensive tackle Aaron Donald delivered the game-ending hit on fourth down.

Stafford, who threw for 283 yards and three touchdowns in the win, said after the game he was still processing his emotions.

“It’s probably gonna take some time,” he said. “I’m gonna have to think about it.

“I know in the moment I didn’t know what to think. I was just a little emotional and so happy to be a world champ. And so happy to be a part of this group. That’s the biggest thing.

“It’s not me, it’s not any individual on this team. We’re a group, we’re a team. And to get it done together was so special.”

The Rams are only the second team in history to win a Super Bowl in their own stadium after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers achieved the feat last year.

They also do so six years after returning to LA from St Louis, and in the first season after trading for Stafford and parting with 2016 No 1 overall pick Jared Goff.

Odell Beckham was another recent Rams acquisition, picked up as a free agent in November, and he scored the first touchdown of the Super Bowl before suffering a knee injury that ruled him out of the rest of the game.

Los Angeles Rams, campeones de la Super Bowl Image credit: Getty Images

An 11-yard pass from Stafford to Kupp made it 13-3, but the Bengals hit back with a 75-yard touchdown from Tee Higgins to go 20-13 ahead in the third quarter.

That came after the half-time show from Eminem, Dr Dre, Mary J Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Snoop Dogg, with Eminem taking a knee during the set.

A Rams field goal cut the deficit before Stafford led the Rams on a game-winning 15-play drive.

Kupp caught five catches on the drive, including the crucial one in the end zone to win the game.

He said he always thought this day would come after being out injured when the Rams were beaten 13-3 by the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 53.

"In 2019 walking off the field that last time after losing to the Patriots, I wasn't able to be a part of that thing," he said. "I don't know what it was, there was just this vision that God revealed to me that we were going to come back, be a part of a Super Bowl, we were going to win it and somehow I was going to walk off the field as MVP of the game.

"And I shared that with my wife because I couldn't tell anybody else obviously, but from the moment this postseason started there was a belief, every game it was written already, I just had to play free knowing I got to play from victory not for victory.

"I'm just so incredibly thankful. I just felt so undeserving of what this was and that moment because the people I've been able to play with, the people I've been around, the players I get to play with, the coaches I get to collaborate with, it's just been the perfect team, the perfect setup.

"I'm just so thankful for everybody that's been around me. It still hasn't really hit me."

