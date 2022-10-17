Kim Woojin stormed to 2022 Hyundai Archery World Cup Final victory with an irrepressible set of performances in Tlaxcala, Mexico.

The Korean, 30, missed the maximum just once in his opening two matches to set up a gold medal match with Spain's Miguel Alvarino Garcia, before going on to take the crown in four sets, 7-1.

The world number two now has his fourth title, his first since 2018, to add to his two Olympic gold medals and was pleased to return to the World Cup stage after three years absent.

"I'm very happy to compete with eight of the top chosen archers in the world," said Kim. "My condition was good today and the match went well."

"It's been three years to be at the World Cup Final and I am very happy to win. The result went well and I had a very good day."

There was little 2015 champion Alvarino was able to do against the near-flawless Kim, despite the pressure of the final perhaps dawning on the eventual champion as he hit two nines in the opening set â€“ more than he had dropped than in his entire previous two matches.

But if there was any pressure, it soon seemed to wear off as Kim responded with a perfect 30 in the second set to take control of that gold medal final.

A chance to wrap up the title in three sets went amiss as Kim shot a nine on the final arrow to draw 29-29, before claiming the crown in the fourth set 29-28.

"I'm happy that all the Mexican people are so enthusiastic and passionate for archery. I'm really happy and satisfied with the result," Woojin concluded.

Alvarino was appearing in a World Cup Final for the first time since his victory in 2015, also on Mexican soil in Mexico City, and earned a deserved silver having battled past Brazil's Marcus D'Almeida and then 2021 bronze medallist and reigning Olympic champion Mete Gazoz.

Kim had romped through his quarterfinal with a trio of perfect sets to beat Mexican Jesus Flores before beating compatriot Kim Je Deok 7-1 in four sets.

The bronze medal went to Gazoz to make it two bronzes in success for the Turk, beating Kim Je Deok 6-4 in a five-set thriller.

The pair traded opening sets, with the Korean responding to losing the first set with a perfect 30 in the second before tying the third 29-29.

It was the fourth set that was crucial, Gazoz producing a 30 to put himself 5-3 ahead, which ultimately proved enough as the fifth set was tied.

Sportsbeat 2022

