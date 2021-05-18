Tokyo-bound Bryony Pitman says balancing studying and shooting can help her teach her Tokyo rivals an archery lesson.

The Shoreham ace was officially selected for the Olympics last month and will be part of a three-pronged women's team alongside evergreen Naomi Folkard and fellow debutant Sarah Bettles.

Pitman, 24, juggles her sporting career with a Humanities degree at Brunel University but has just a fortnight left ahead of pivoting all her attention towards a crack at Japan.

Striking the perfect balance has proved a test but Pitman, who still lives in Shoreham with her parents, has relished the challenge and says lockdown eased the strain ahead of her maiden Games tilt.

Pitman, one of over 1,100 National Lottery-funded elite athletes on UK Sport's World Class Programme, said: "I've been at university, so have been a bit glad I've had something else to focus on.

"Archery hasn't been my entire life, and I'm having a bit more time to focus on my degree, which has been good.

"It's been difficult to balance that level of study with all of my training, but we've planned it so it's gone in waves.

"Whenever I had left work at university, I really pushed up my volume of training and when it's been busy with training, I've backed off and focused on more quality sessions of training.

"I've got two and a half weeks left now so it's that final push - and then I can focus 100 per cent on the Games. It's been tough, but I'm glad that I've done it.

"I'm incredibly happy to be part of this team and for it to now be official.

"We can now focus on performing and training over the next few months and I'm really looking forward to seeing what we can do."

UK Sport's National Lottery funded World Class Programme has powered Pitman's career and allows her to train full time, access the world's best coaches and benefit from pioneering technology, science and medical support.

The recurve ace scooped bronze in the team event at the 2019 World Championships and is rapidly emerging as the golden girl of British archery with a crucial year ahead.

The Team GB women's squad for Tokyo is a potent blend of youth and experience, with both Pitman and Bettles Olympic debutants and Folkard, 37, competing at her fifth consecutive Games.

Pitman has loved being a sponge to Folkard's insight and hopes learning from the three-time World Championship medallist can be a recipe for success.

"I think it's really invaluable having someone like Naomi on the team," added Pitman, who will be looking to add to the 864 Olympic and Paralympic medals won by Great Britain and Northern Ireland athletes since the advent of National Lottery funding in 1997.

GB Archer Bryony Pitman practises at Worthing Archery Club on June 22, 2020 in Worthing, West Sussex Image credit: Getty Images

"Over the past few years shooting together, I've found Naomi has so much experience. If you have a question about the [Olympic] village, or how things work with media or kit, Naomi has been there.

"It's great to have somebody that's so easy to talk to and while all of those questions might seem stupid, she's there to answer then.

"From an archery point of view as well, it's about having somebody who has that experience and knows what it's like to shoot at an Olympic Games.

"The closer it gets to the Games, I have no doubt that she's going to have some tips for us about how to deal with that different pressure."

