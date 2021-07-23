South Korea's impressive An San recorded a score of 680 points in the archery opener at Yumenoshima Ranking Field on Friday morning.

The 20-year-old beat the previous record of 673, held by Ukraine's Lina Herasymenko for 25 years, set back in 1996.

“I didn’t really expect to make the record.

Tokyo 2020 Archer Gomboeva faints during Olympic qualifying round in Tokyo heat 3 HOURS AGO

I’m happy, it’s my first time at the Games, so I’m really glad I made the record today."

San, ranked number one in the world, shot 36 10's and 16 X's to manage the remarkable feat.

“Everything went to plan. Although there was some wind, it was totally fine. I like how I performed.”

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 23: San An of Team South Korea competes in the Women's Individual Ranking Round during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Yumenoshima Park Archery Field on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image credit: Eurosport

Four archers surpassed the 25-year record. Jang Minhee finished second with 677 points, with fellow South Korean competitor Kang Chaeyoung in third with 675 points.

San’s record wasn't the only one milestone reached this morning. The team event, which uses the combined results of each country’s three archers, also has a new record set by South Korea with 2032 points, ahead of Mexico (1976) and USA (1970).

Mexico’s Alejandra Valencia was the best non-Korean performer with 674 points.

The men’s ranking round concluded with South Korea snatching top spot again. Kim Je Dock scored 688 points to edge ahead of USA’s Bradley Ellison who managed to score 682 points after an impressive run of form towards the end.

Je Dock’s win sets up a round of 32 clash with Malawi's David Areneo.

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 23: Je Deok Kim of Team South Korea poses for a photo after finishing first in the Men's Individual Ranking Round during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Yumenoshima Park Archery Field on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Justin Image credit: Eurosport

Oh Jinhyek, also of South Korea, came third in the men’s ranking with 681 points, which means the nation cemented five of the possible six top seeds across the men’s and women’s ranking rounds. They top the charts in the team competition, with 2049 points, ahead of Netherlands (2012) and China (2011).

With San and Je Dock topping their respective rankings, the brand-new ‘mixed team’ competition is also led by South Korea with 1368 points, with USA (1350) second and hosts Japan (1343) third.

- - -

Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

Tokyo 2020 Woodgate warned by teammate Huston he's yet to prove himself on archery's big stage 21/05/2021 AT 10:43