Simone Biles has pulled out of the women's Olympic gymnastics team final in Tokyo.

The 24-year-old was competing for Team USA on Tuesday, July 27 and competed in the first rotation on vault.

However, she bailed out of her Amanar to score 13.766 for a 1.5 twist.

Tokyo 2020 'Just hope Biles is OK' - Social media reacts to Biles pulling out of women's team event AN HOUR AGO

Following the unpredictable vault, Biles gathered her training bag and walked off the floor with her trainer that prompted a wild reaction from fans on social media

Biles was supposed to be competing on the uneven bars in the second rotation, but Team USA called on Jordan Chiles, originally sitting out on the apparatus, to be subbed in.

Simone Biles' vault did not go to plan in the team gymnastics final Image credit: Getty Images

Biles came back into the arena with her tracksuit on, suggesting she would no longer be participating in the event, and hugged her team-mates - Grace McCallum, Jordan Chiles and Sunisa Lee.

The USA Gymnastics Team have since confirmed she will no longer be competing in the team event but did not reveal full details.

An official statement read: "Simone has withdrawn from the team final competition due to a medical issue. She will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions."

The US women were seeking their third consecutive Olympic team title but had to settle for silver as the Russian Olympic Committee took gold. Team GB won bronze.

News of a medical issue will cause concern among Olympics fans as to whether she will compete in her individual events to come.

The four-time Olympic champion has reached all five individual finals and is next due compete on Thursday, when she will attempt to become the first woman to retain the Olympic all-around title since 1968.

Biles nails most difficult vault in training ahead of Olympic bid

Following a tricky qualification for the individual events on Thursday, Biles took to Instagram, admitting that the pressure of the Olympics was weighing heavily on her.

"It wasn’t an easy day or my best but I got through it," she wrote.

"I truly do feel like I have the weight of the world on my shoulders at times. I know I brush it off and make it seem like pressure doesn’t affect me but damn sometimes it’s hard.

"The Olympics is no joke! But I’m happy my family was able to be with me virtually they mean the world to me."

-------

Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, Eurosport app and discovery+. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

Tokyo 2020 Biles pulls out of team final with ‘medical issue’ 2 HOURS AGO