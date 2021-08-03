Britain's Joe Fraser was unable to challenge for an Olympic medal in the parallel bars final at Tokyo 2020, as China's Zou Jingyuan won gold.

The world champion finished with the lowest score of the eight athletes, with Eurosport's commentary team saying the judges were particularly strict on what is the final day of artistic gymnastics.

Germany's Lukas Dauser won silver ahead of Turkey's Ferhat Arican, who claimed bronze.

Fraser's routine was judged to be the joint lowest difficulty, and although he executed it well, it was not at the same level as the athletes which topped the podum.

It brings to an end the Team GB challenge in the artistic gymnastics programme. Max Whitlock successfully defended his Olympic pommel horse title by claiming gold on Sunday.

Britain's women also made history by securing a first team medal at a Games in 93 years. But it is some way short of the six medals won at Rio 2016.

