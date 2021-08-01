Max Whitlock said it was "the most nervous I’ve ever been" before his gold medal-winning performance in the men’s pommel horse.

Speaking to Eurosport’s Orla Chennouai after his victory, he said: “I was so nervous, I felt it this morning, it was the most nervous I’ve ever been.

“This morning it felt so different and I really tried hard, every major championship, every world championship, every Olympics, to go out like it’s my first.”

Tokyo 2020 Hayward: Hot inside, ice-cold outside, Whitlock shows champion mentality, and he's not done yet AN HOUR AGO

He explained why he had felt so differently ahead of the result.

“I try to forget about previous results,” he said.

“Today it was just so difficult for some reason. There’s a lot of outside pressure with people expecting me to bring back gold, because I’ve done that before.

"But my own pressures this time, because I know what it feels like to win gold, and I wanted that feeling again. So it was very surreal to be standing here with the gold medal, it’s crazy.”

'Yes!' - Whitlock's 'beautiful' routine on pommel horse earns GB star gold

He then gave insight on how he had to maintain his concentration.

“There’s obviously skills in there that are tougher to get right,” he said.

'Sensational' - GB's Whitlock celebrates gold after pommel horse heroics

“When it comes to those skills you think, 'just go for it'. It’s the only thing you can do. I was the first man up which I don’t think I’ve ever done before, so I had to put down a big score. I couldn’t judge it by how the competition was going. Usually I have three difficulties, this time there were no options, all those were blown out the window. So it was all in, so it was the biggest routine that I’ve ever competed. Most risky one.

“I try not to think about medals, past results, future results. In terms of performances I’m so proud.”

--

Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

Tokyo 2020 'That's the most nervous I've ever been' - Whitlock on winning routine AN HOUR AGO