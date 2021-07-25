Simone Biles suffered an unlikely lapse during her floor routine in qualification at Tokyo 2020.

The usually faultless American, the four-time champion from Rio, was propelled off the competition mat after misjudging a landing with her final move.

It prompted winces in the Eurosport commentary booth, with the moment declared “out of character”.

She still scored a commendable 14.166 – the second-highest score of the day after four of five qualification subdivisions – to basically guarantee a spot in the final.

Biles also topped the all-around qualification standings despite a couple of wobbles, but will not compete in the uneven bars, typically her weakest event.

The 19-time world champion is also in jeopardy of missing out on the balance beam final. The bronze medallist from Rio is seventh with one set of athletes remaining in qualification. The top eight ranked gymnasts qualify for the final, with no more than two from one nation.

