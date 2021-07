Artistic Gymnastics

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - 'She's done it!' - Simone Biles applauds as Sunisa Lee clinches gold for Team USA

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - 'She's done it!' - Simone Biles applauds from the stands as team-mate Sunisa Lee clinches the gold medal for Team USA in stunning fashion. Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

00:00:47, an hour ago