Team GB made a late surge for a historic shock bronze medal in a dramatic team gymnastics final that began with Simone Biles pulling out.

In fifth position heading into the final rotation, the Brits capitalised superbly on Italy and Japan’s drop-off to secure a first women’s team medal since bronze at Amsterdam 1928.

Two monster performances on the bars from Jennifer Gadirova and Alice Kinsella on the final apparatus crowned an excellent all-round showing from the young British team, with Jennifer’s twin sister Jessica and Amelie Morgan similarly impressing throughout.

The final got off to a dramatic start for all the wrong reasons when four-time Olympic champion Biles pulled out following her opening vault routine in a devastating blow for the United States team, who ultimately lost out to a brilliant Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) quartet.

Having initially left the arena, the 24-year-old returned to the sidelines in a tracksuit to support her teammates but did not return to compete.

An official statement from USA Gymnastics read: “Simone Biles has withdrawn from the team final competition due to a medical issue. She will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions."

Buoyed by Biles’ support and the impressive performance of her substitute, Jordan Chiles, the US rallied to push the Russian Olympic Committee to the final rotation, which effectively became a straight-shoot out between the two rivals on the floor exercise.

Chiles, having performed exceptionally throughout given the circumstances, went out of bounds before slipping to open the door for the ROC to pull away.

The imperious displays of Viktoria Listunova and Angelina Melnikova that followed encapsulated a dominant showing throughout from the ROC, who led from the first rotation.

Announcement of the ROC’s three point victory sparked joyous scenes among the Russian team, who celebrated their first women’s team win in 29 years.

Confirmation of Team GB’s podium finish trickled through moments later, triggering similarly overwhelmed and tearful reactions among the ecstatic young Brits.

